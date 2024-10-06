Suspected impairment: Wrong-way car involved in a four-car crash on I-5 in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Around 11:24 p.m. on October 4, the Washington State Patrol answered calls about a crash on northbound Interstate 5 to south 272nd Street in Federal Way.

When troopers arrived they found four cars involved in a catastrophic crash.

Wrong way crash in Federal Way (WSP)

The car that caused the crash was going the wrong way on the ramp just before the crash happened, WSP wrote in an X post.

The driver of that car was arrested for suspicion of impairment.

The ramp to northbound I-5 was closed for an extended time for WSP to complete the investigation and clear the road.

No word on the condition of the passengers in the other cars.

This story will be updated.

