Suspected DUI driver slams into retaining wall and flips car in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A man is sent to the hospital after crashing his car into a retaining wall and flipping his car in Kennewick.

Around 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, Kennewick police answered calls of a car crash at the intersection of West 4th Avenue and South Olympic Street in Kennewick.

When police arrived they found a car flipped over in the middle of the road.

According to officers, the driver slammed into a retaining wall and ended upside down on the road.

The driver was not seriously hurt but was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other cars or people were involved in the crash.

Police determined that the driver was driving under the influence when he crashed and recommended charges of DUI.

Roads in the area were closed while police investigated the crash and cleared the roadway.

