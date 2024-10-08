Suspected drug dealer arrested in Port Angeles after ‘nodding off’ behind the wheel

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A woman suspected of dealing drugs was arrested Monday morning in Port Angeles after the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office says she appeared to be ‘nodding off’ behind the wheel.

Just before 7:30 a.m., a concerned person called 911 to report seeing the woman in a running parked car, fighting consciousness.

Deputies say they could see drug paraphernalia inside the car.

When they searched it, they found more than 80 grams of fentanyl, over 110 grams of meth, digital scales, and plastic baggies.

The woman was arrested for two counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and driving under the influence.

