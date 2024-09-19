Suspected Centralia Outlet Mall thieves arrested after high-speed chase into Thurston County

CENTRALIA, Wash. — Two suspects have been arrested and accused of stealing from a store in the Centralia Outlet Mall.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Centralia Police got a call about a theft at the Centralia Outlet Mall on 1301 Lum Road.

According to police, the caller said the suspects stole merchandise before running out of the store and getting into a black Ford Fusion without license plates.

When the police arrived, they knew they were searching for the car involved in two previous thefts on August 29 and September 1.

Officers attempted to stop the car as it was leaving the area, but they refused to pull over and sped away from police.

Going fast northbound on I-5, the suspects exited near Maytown and turned onto Case Road Southwest.

Thurston Couty Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the chase as they entered Thurston County.

At this point, the police tried to PIT the car, but the driver gave up before it could happen.

The driver and the passenger, residents of Tacoma, were arrested and taken to Lewis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree theft and organized retail theft.

Centralia Police also recommended an attempt to elude charge for the driver.

©2024 Cox Media Group