Juniper Dunes Fire in Pasco is halfway contained

PASCO, Wash. — Firefighters are working to get a wildfire under control that’s burning in the Tri-Cities area.

According to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, the Juniper Dunes Fire is 13,0003 acres and is about halfway contained.

The fire started on June 13 and is burning 10 miles northeast of Pasco.

According to the incident commander, wind has been driving the flames and is hard to get to. Most of the work has been done with hand tools and air resources.

On Wednesday, crews were able to get a lot of work done to secure the perimeter and clean up any remaining hotspots near the edge.

There was no damage to structures or reportable injuries to firefighters.

Evacuations were lifted at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, however, there are still road and trail closures in the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

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