Suspect who ran from police in Mukilteo is later found injured in Everett

MUKILTEO, Wash. — A suspect led police on a chase in Mukilteo before he was located injured in Everett.

The Mukilteo Police Department says officers tried to talk to the suspect at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

The suspect’s car was parked in the Community Gardens after hours.

As the police approached the car, the suspect sped away.

Police say that he was driving recklessly before crashing his car on Mukilteo Blvd.

After the crash, he ran away on foot.

He was later located in Everett with the help of the Everett Police Department and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was located on Lamarr Drive after falling into a ravine.

He was taken to the hospital before being arrested and is facing eluding, malicious mischief, reckless driving and other charges.

