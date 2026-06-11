Suspect wanted in Kittitas County vehicle theft

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says they have identified a second suspect connected to the theft of multiple cars.

Police are asking the public to help locate 20-year-old Jose Cortez Aguayo, who they believe acted with another man to steal multiple cars in Kittitas County.

That other suspect was taken into custody on May 30 and remains at the Kittitas County Jail.

During the early morning hours of May 13, police say the men first stole a white BMW 328 from Ronald in Kittitas County.

Then on May 30, the men are suspected of evading police in a stolen Hyundai that was later found abandoned near Easton.

Evidence found in the Hyundai suggests one of the men may have ties to Grays Harbor County, KCSO said.

0 of 4 Kittitas county vehicle theft Security footage from a gas station near Renton shows the two men attempting to use credit cards police believe they stole from the car. Kittitas county vehicle theft Security footage from a gas station near Renton shows the two men attempting to use credit cards police believe they stole from the car. Kittitas county vehicle theft Security footage from a gas station near Renton shows the two men attempting to use credit cards police believe they stole from the car. Kittitas county vehicle theft Security footage from a gas station near Renton shows the two men attempting to use credit cards police believe they stole from the car.

According to a Facebook post by the department, Cortez Aguayo fled from law enforcement on May 30.

He is described as having long hair and a beard at approximately 6’2” tall and 200 pounds.

He is wanted for investigation of numerous offenses, including motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen firearms, eluding, obstructing, resisting arrest, and for his connection to multiple cases in King County, KSCO said.

The sheriff’s office says that Cortez Aguayo is believed to be an active gang member with connections in Renton and a family near the Easton area and is believed to be armed.

The department encourages anyone who sees him to call 911 and to not attempt to arrest or detain him.

Anyone with information about these incidents or Cortez Aguayo’s whereabouts can call Kittcom at 509-925-8534 and provide the information to Deputy RJ Johnston.

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