Suspect shot by deputy in Southwest Washington city Camas

CAMAS, Wash. — A suspect was taken to the hospital after they were shot by a Clark County deputy in Camas Wednesday night.

At around 10 p.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received calls about gunshots coming from the area of Northeast Everett Street near Northeast 23rd Avenue, not far from Camas Montessori School.

Authorities from several agencies came to the scene and about 40 minutes later, the suspect was seen outside the home via drone, according to our news partner KOIN.

When the suspect later got into a car and law enforcement moved in, a deputy ended up shooting them, KOIN reported.

The Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team (SWWIIRT) responded and will be conducting an independent investigation.

