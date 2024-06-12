Suspect on scooter caught with guns, ammo, body armor

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a suspect with guns, ammunition, and body armor in the Belltown neighborhood.

On May 29 at 2:20 a.m., police answered a call of a man pointing a gun at staff members of a local business on the 400 block of Cedar Street.

When police arrived, the suspect tried to get away in a scooter but was quickly caught by an officer on foot.

The suspect was arrested for pointing a gun at four victims, police said.

Police determined that the suspect had previously trespassed the business where the employees worked.

Two semi-automatic handguns, ammunition, and body armor were found on the suspect, police said.

Seattle fire crews treated the suspect for minor injuries from the scooter crash and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The 54-year-old suspect was booked into King County Jail on four counts of second degree assault.

©2024 Cox Media Group