Suspect pleads not guilty to murder, human trafficking in death of 15-year-old Snoqualmie teen

A teenager reported missing from Snoqualmie was later found shot to death in a Shoreline apartment in June 2025, and King County prosecutors have now charged a suspect with murder and human trafficking, according to court records.

King County prosecutors charged Kamario Lee Washington Onacki, 18, on Jan. 2 with first-degree murder with a firearm enhancement, first-degree human trafficking and second-degree assault.

Onacki was 17-years-old at the time of the alleged crimes.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Jan. 7 and remains in jail on $5 million bail, which prosecutors requested and the court approved.

The victim, Azjanae Brooks, was 15 years old.

Her body was discovered just after 1:50 a.m. June 2, 2025, inside an apartment at the Polaris Apartments in the 17500 block of 12th Avenue Northeast in Shoreline.

Deputies were called to the apartment after a resident returned home and reported concerns about possible forced entry.

Investigators later determined the door had not been forced open.

Deputies found Brooks lying face down in the living room.

Court documents state there was blood throughout the apartment, including on walls, floors and a mattress near her body.

A fired bullet was recovered beneath a plastic mattress cover, and a spent 9mm cartridge casing was found nearby.

The Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team processed the apartment and collected evidence, including blood swabs, a damaged frying pan with blood on it, a belt with a square buckle and a box of 9mm ammunition.

Brooks had visible injuries, including facial cuts and bruising, abrasions to her lower body and marks consistent with a square belt buckle on her leg.

An autopsy later determined she died from a single gunshot wound to the left side of her face.

Investigators learned Brooks had been reported missing earlier that morning.

Her family told deputies she left home on May 30, 2025, saying she was going to a friend’s house in Bellevue.

That friend later told the family Brooks never arrived.

Brooks’ mother tracked her phone using Apple’s Find My iPhone feature, which showed the device in the area near the Polaris Apartments before the signal stopped.

Surveillance video from the apartment complex showed Brooks arriving around 9:03 p.m. on May 30 with two males.

One resident later told detectives he helped pay for a cab fare for a young girl near the complex and identified one of the men involved as a resident of the same apartment unit where Brooks was later found dead.

Court documents outline extensive digital evidence, including Instagram messages prosecutors say show Brooks communicating with a person using the name “Trey.”

Messages from May 30 describe plans to meet, discussions about transportation and references investigators say are consistent with attempted recruitment for commercial sex work.

Prosecutors say Brooks sent messages indicating she wanted to go home and shared a photo taken inside the apartment where her body was later found.

A nearby resident reported hearing yelling from the apartment complex between about 2:15 and 2:30 a.m. May 31, followed by sounds he described as slapping and threats.

He told investigators he later heard a loud noise that sounded like a gunshot, after which the apartment went quiet.

Prosecutors say Onacki was listed as a missing and wanted juvenile out of Arizona at the time of Brooks’ death and had ties to multiple states.

Court records allege he fled Washington after the killing with help from family members, obtained a new phone and was later arrested in Los Angeles in July 2025 after identifying himself to officers as his brother.

In addition to the murder and trafficking charges tied to Brooks’ death, prosecutors charged Onacki with second-degree assault for allegedly assaulting another 15-year-old girl in June 2025.

Court documents describe multiple alleged assaults captured on video, including beatings, threats and the use of a firearm.

The victim later participated in a forensic interview and identified the defendant as the person she knew as “Trey,” according to prosecutors.

DNA testing detailed in court filings showed a male DNA profile associated with Onacki on multiple items recovered from the Shoreline apartment, including a frying pan, belt and bloodstained surfaces.

Prosecutors say the testing excluded another individual previously considered during the investigation.

