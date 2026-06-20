Suspect at large after shooting at Des Moines apartment complex

DES MOINES, Wash. — The Des Moines Police Department says a 24-year-old man was shot in the neck on Friday afternoon.

At around 4:20 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex near South 220th Street and 30th Place South to reports of a shooting.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between two man in the parking lot of the complex.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived and despite search efforts that included a K9 team and a King County Sheriff helicopter, the suspect has not been found.

The 24-year-old victim was brought to Harborview Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department at 206-878-3301.

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