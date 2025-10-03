Suspect known for running from police runs again during Capitol Hill chase

SEATTLE — A 33-year-old man with a history of running from the police ran from them again during a chase on Tuesday night, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

The suspect had previously been arrested for felony offenses and was known to have guns during those crimes.

Officers were called to the scene after receiving reports that a man was pointing a gun at people on Harvard Avenue East near East Olive Way.

Police say they saw the suspect ducking behind a nearby business in an attempt to hide.

When officers tried to speak with him, he ran.

The suspect was chased through Capitol Hill before being located in a nearby parking lot with the help of SPD’s K-9 unit and a King County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

Police say that the suspect was found with 2.8 grams of Meth and one bullet.

However, the police didn’t find a gun on him.

He was booked into the King County Jail on obstruction and drug charges.

SPD’s Narcotics Unit is investigating the incident.

