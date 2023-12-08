Suspect flees after shooting man in face in U-District

SEATTLE — Seattle Police detectives are looking for a suspect who shot a man in the face in the University District Thursday night.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in the 4200 block of Brooklyn Avenue Northeast. Police arrived and found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face.

Officers treated the victim until the Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took the man to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Witnesses said it appeared that the 18-year-old was in an argument with a man before being shot. The suspect ran away after the shooting and has not been identified.

The University of Washington sent out alerts about the shooting and provided a picture of the suspect from behind. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and a distinctive, colorful backpack. He is believed to be about 6 feet tall.

SPD Gun Violence Reduction Unit Detectives are working to find out what led up to the shooting.

If you have information you’re asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

