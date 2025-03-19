Suspect dies of overdose just hours after allegedly attacking Yakima man

YAKIMA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A 35-year-old suspect died of an apparent overdose just hours after allegedly attacking a Yakima man, according to the Yakima Police Department.

The incident happened on Saturday and the 61-year-old man told police he did not know why he was attacked.

“Yakima Police Detectives were able to locate security video in the area of the assault which corroborated the victim’s statement to police. The detectives were able to positively identify the suspect as a 35-year-old Yakima resident,” Yakima Police wrote in a statement.

But by the time police found the suspect, he was already dead.

What do Yakima Police believe happened to the suspect?

Chief Yakima County Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight identified the suspect as Raymond Jones, according to the Yakima Herald. He said preliminary tests revealed the presence of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis, in his system. A sample has been sent for a full toxicology test.

According to court records. Jones’ last known address was the Yakima Union Gospel Mission. Jones had prior convictions for retail theft, bail jumping, violating a no-contact order, unlawful imprisonment, and multiple counts of second-degree burglary.

Yakima police closed their investigation after their sole suspect died. Details of how serious the injuries to the attacked man were not released.

