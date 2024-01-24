Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — One person is dead after a shooting involving a Pierce County deputy in Lakewood Wednesday.

At 11 a.m., two deputies found a stolen car. The driver sped off and had a flat tire at at 96th Street East and Steel Street East.

The car was found empty at 96th Street East and 40th Avenue South in Lakewood.

When deputies found the driver, they called out over the radio that the suspect had a gun. Shortly after, deputies reported that shots were fired.

The suspect was killed.

No deputies were hurt.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is conducting the investigation.

This story is developing.





