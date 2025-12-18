Suspect crashes stolen car into tree after chase in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies arrested a suspect after he took them on a chase through South Tacoma.

Deputies say that they first tried to stop the 36-year-old suspect in a stolen SUV on Pacific Ave. S and 99th St. S. late on Monday evening.

He then tried to escape deputies by driving off, leading to a chase down Pacific Ave. S.

The suspect eventually crashed the SUV into a tree after trying to make a turn onto the 8000 block of S. Park Ave.

He ran away on foot after the crash.

Deputies found the suspect with the help of the Tacoma Police Department while hiding on the balcony of someone’s house.

The suspect insisted they had the wrong person, but deputies reviewed body camera footage before arresting him.

He booked into the Pierce County Jail on stolen property, hit-and-run, eluding, resisting arrest and trespassing charges.

