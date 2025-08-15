Suspect breaks into Jefferson County Courthouse to steal patrol car, Deputies say

PORT TOWNSWED, WASH. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says that it was able to catch and arrest a burglary suspect after they broke into the county courthouse and stole an unmarked patrol car.

Deputies found the suspect and the car along with law enforcement equipment near Forks.

The suspect broke into the courthouse around 1:00 a.m. on Friday after breaking a window to get inside.

While inside, the suspect is said to have broken into the Sheriff’s Civil Office, where he stole equipment and the keys to one of the patrol cars.

They used the key to steal the patrol car and drive away.

At 6:05 a.m., a county employee discovered the courthouse had been burglarized and called 911.

The suspect was later taken into custody with no incident.

“Due to excellent investigative work by JCSO Detective Sergeant Derek Allen, Detective Brian Anderson, and Deputy Gordon Tamura, the subject who committed this offense was quickly identified, located, and safely taken into custody. I’d like to thank our great team at JCSO and our partners at PTPD and WSP for their swift and professional assistance,” Sheriff Andy Pernsteiner said.

JCSO say they are investigating the burlary and that charges are pending.

If you have any information on the burlary JCSO are asking that you contact Detective Brian Anderson at branderson@co.jefferson.wa.us.

