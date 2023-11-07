Suspect on bike in Seattle arrested after trying to stab man in face as he rode by

SEATTLE — A man who was riding a bicycle when he tried to stab another man in the face was arrested last week, according to Seattle Police.

The incident happened on Nov. 2. Police were called to the area near the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Highland Drive, in the Westlake neighborhood, around 2 p.m.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, told police he was sitting in a chair outside a restaurant when a man riding by on a bicycle yelled a swear word as he tried to stab him.

Luckily, the victim leaned back in time to miss the knife and was not hurt.

A witness and the victim were able to give officers a detailed description of the suspect, who was last seen riding north on Dexter.

During a search by officers, the suspect was found a mile north of Dexter. The victim identified him as the man who tried to stab him.

Officers took a paring knife and a bicycle into evidence.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man, was arrested for investigation of assault and booked into the King County Jail.

