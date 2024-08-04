Suspect arrested in Skyway standoff, residents evacuated after fire erupts

BRYN MAWR-SKYWAY, Wash. — King County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an armed suspect inside a South Seattle apartment complex on Saturday.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, deputies say they received a 911 call about a man who had violated a non-contact order.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they said the suspect barricaded himself inside.

“The family left the apartment, but the subject retreated back into the apartment,” said Deputy Mike Mellis.

Mellis said the suspect fired several shots, but deputies did not return fire.

“It wasn’t just one gunfire, gunfire along pause several minutes more gunfire more pause, and more gunfire,” he explained.

Deputies evacuated the apartment complex and all residents within range of the suspect. Nearby roads, including Rainer Avenue South, were shut down during the standoff.

“It is an extremely dangerous situation. Priorities are going to be to evacuate people, make sure that the gunfire can’t reach anybody to include the deputies, to include the neighbors,” Mellis explained.

Mellis says deputies did not fire back at the suspect.

Around 4 p.m., deputies reported a fire coming from the unit the suspect was in.

“The flames themself probably motivated the suspect to leave the apartment because once he left, he was arrested immediately without any significant incident,” Mellis added.

Authorities said 14 people were displaced from the apartment and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

“Making sure that the people that live there have resources from the American Red Cross and have a place to stay for the night until things kinda get settled down,” said Eric Autry with the King County Fire District.

The suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said he’ll be transported to King County Jail afterward.

