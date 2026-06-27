King County Sheriff’s office seizes 11 pounds of narcotics

Sunday June 21, 11 pounds of narcotics were seized, and three people were arrested on multiple drug charges in King County.

According to a Facebook post by the King County Sheriff’s Office the people arrested were members of a drug trafficking organization.

The office says that the operation yielded 6.6 lbs of Cocaine, 4.4 lbs of Fentanyl, seized two vehicles and $51,804 worth of drug proceeds.

K9 Quinn worked with the Southwest Precinct Special Emphasis Team to apprehend the suspect sand contraband.

In the post, the Sheriff’s office said that the suspects had been booked into King County Jail.

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