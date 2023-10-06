Suspect arrested for robbery now linked to killing of Tacoma convenience store owner

TACOMA, Wash. — Earlier this week, Tacoma police arrested a 16 and 18-year old suspected in a convenience store robbery. Now, it’s believed the 18-year-old may have also been responsible for a fatal shooting in a separate robbery the day before.

On Tuesday, the owner of the “Little Store” on the corner of South 35th Street and South Ainsworth Avenue was shot and killed during an early-afternoon robbery.

A day later, two suspects walked into a separate convenience store on Pacific Avenue, pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded they get on the floor. They grabbed several items and then ran out. As they left, two customers followed in their car, yelling at the suspects to stop.

A short time later, officers found both suspects and arrested them.

On Friday, evidence processed by the state crime lab helped detectives establish probable cause to determine the 18-year-old suspect may have also been responsible for the Little Store shooting.





©2023 Cox Media Group