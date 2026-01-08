Suspect arrested for murder of Bothell woman six months after her disappearance

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A 45-year-old Bremerton man has been arrested for the murder of a Bothell woman following a months-long homicide investigation, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

27-year-old Mallory Barbour was first reported missing on July 16, 2025.

Police said she was last seen leaving her home in the Pioneer Hills/Morningside area of Bothell on the evening of June 24.

On September 15, Mallory was found dead on timber land in the State Route 3 and Pickering Road area of Mason County, deputies confirmed.

On September 25, deputies shared with the public that Barbour’s body had been found, adding that “indications at the scene” show Barbour died from “homicidal violence.”

Since then, detectives have continued to search for a suspect in Mallory’s death. In November, a reward was offered for any information leading to an arrest and charges.

On December 23, the reward was increased to $6,000 with the help of Mallory’s mother, shared Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Then, on January 7, 2026, detectives confirmed they had arrested a suspect and booked him into the Mason County Jail.

The Mason County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the suspect was arrested on probable cause for murder. He is expected to be in court today, January 8.

KIRO 7 will be at court and is waiting to release the suspect’s name until he is charged.

