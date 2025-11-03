Suspect arrested after setting fire to couch during dispute in Shoreline home

SHORELINE, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a man was arrested after a fire started inside a home Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m., when the Shoreline Fire Department and KCSO responded to the scene.

The homeowner, Eric Basham, had invited the suspect into his home. However, the situation escalated when the guest overstayed his welcome.

Basham said he never intended for the suspect to stay long-term.

The suspect was a guest of a family that Basham was helping with housing until they could get back on their feet.

“Yeah, don’t do that. Don’t do that,” Basham advised when asked about inviting strangers into his home. “My intent was to help them with a place to stay so that they can get back on their feet,” Basham explained.

Basham said the suspect had moved into a room in the house and locked the door, preventing him from accessing it. Basham tried to resolve the situation by giving the suspect notice to leave.

When Bashman attempted to resolve the situation by issuing a notice to leave, the suspect became upset.

Then Bashman says the suspect set a couch on fire.

Basham described the chaotic scene, saying, “I was working, and I smelled smoke. When I came out, he was throwing things and yelling and running around without his shirt on.”

Shoreline Fire responded quickly and managed to control the blaze. There was significant smoke and water damage to the living room.

As a result of the fire, Basham discovered that his smoke alarms were not functioning correctly.

Michelle Pidduck from Shoreline Fire emphasized the importance of maintaining working smoke alarms, advising residents to check or change batteries twice a year—unless they use ten-year batteries—and to test alarms monthly.

Despite the ordeal, Basham expressed gratitude for his supportive neighbors and friends, stating, “This is a great neighborhood.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail pending an investigation into the arson. KCSO says it will handle the investigation.

