Suspect arrested after multiple car hit-and-run crash in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Renton Police Department says that they have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run where several cars were involved.

Police say that the accident happened on Maple Valley Highway on Sunday afternoon.

The road was closed from 154th Place SE to 140th Way to investigate the shooting.

They say that the person who caused the accident drove away from the scene.

The suspect was later caught after causing a second accident.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital, with one person being in critical condition.

Renton Police say that they are still investigating the cause of the suspect.

They say that the driver might have been impaired.

