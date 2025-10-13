Suspect accused of using slurs, attacking bar employee with knife in Pioneer Square

Seattle police arrested a 53-year-old man early Monday after he allegedly attacked two people with a knife outside a bar in Pioneer Square, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just after midnight, officers responded to reports of an assault in the 100 block of South Washington Street.

When they arrived, they found two people suffering from knife wounds.

Seattle Fire Department medics treated both victims at the scene before taking them to Harborview Medical Center.

Both were listed in stable condition.

Investigators said the violence began when the suspect argued with a bar employee after being denied alcohol and drugs.

Police said the man pulled out a knife and slashed the 45-year-old employee, causing significant injuries to her face.

A 35-year-old bystander tried to intervene and was also cut across the face, sustaining serious injuries.

Officers located the suspect nearby and arrested him.

Police also recovered a bloody knife at the scene.

While in custody, the suspect reportedly shouted racial slurs at a group of bystanders and may have used a homophobic slur before attacking the woman, according to police.

He was booked into the King County Jail on two counts of felony assault.

