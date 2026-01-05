Suspect accused of DUI after chase with police in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department says that a DUI suspect with a blood alcohol level double the legal limit was arrested after running from police.

Police say that an officer saw a car sitting on the side of the road, but facing the wrong direction.

After that, a chase began with the officer eventually catching up to the driver at Tukwila International Blvd near S. 144th St.

The driver didn’t stop, so the officer was forced to use a PIT maneuver.

The driver was detained without incident and booked in the Tukwila Justice Center.

Police say he had a blood alcohol level of .20 when they were arrested.

They were booked into jail on DUI and eluding charges.

