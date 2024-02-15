Survey: UW ranked in top 25% of ‘most prestigious’ schools

SEATTLE — The University of Washington (UW) ranked No. 4 among public universities in the world in a survey examining a school’s prestige through research and teaching.

The Times Higher Education annual reputation ranking listed the top 200 universities, determined by a survey of academics who cast votes on the “most prestigious” schools. The survey was released Monday and reported in UW News.

When including private institutions, UW moved down to No. 26 in the rankings. Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stanford topped the list.

Among public universities, UW only trails the University of California, Berkeley, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Michigan. UW has consistently been ranked highly as a research center and the medical school is considered to be one of the top in the nation.

The scholars who were invited to participate in the survey were only able to select 15 schools.

The order of the top 10 remains mostly unchanged, except for Yale University which dropped to No. 9. China’s Tsinghua University rose one place to No. 8. The UK had the second-highest number of representatives in the ranking overall at 20 schools. Its highest entry is the University of Oxford at No. 4.

China and Germany follow the UK in terms of representation, with 15 and 14 universities, respectively.

There is a rise in the number of universities from the Middle East with seven institutions from this region joining the table this year. They represent the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

