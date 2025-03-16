Survey says this Washington city is the perfect place for some good shut eye

As Americans grapple with exhaustion and sleep deprivation, there’s one Washington city emerging as the ideal destination for a restful retreat. According to a recent survey by the travel planning website KAYAK, 85% of Americans reported feeling sleep-deprived over the past year, with 55% expressing a desire to book a vacation focused on improving their sleep in 2025.

Fortunately for Washingtonians, they don’t have to travel far.

Leavenworth, a charming Bavarian-style village, has been ranked the top U.S. destination for a “sleep-cation” — a vacation dedicated to quality sleep and relaxation. The village’s limited noise pollution and abundant accommodations with spa facilities make it an ideal spot for catching up on much-needed rest, Kayak said.

“Rest and relaxation are no longer afterthoughts but are becoming the main event,” Dr. Angela Holliday-Bell, Sleep Specialist, Coach and Speaker, wrote on the the KAYAK website. “We’re in a time where burnout is at an all-time high and people are struggling to achieve restorative sleep in their home lives.”

Leavenworth began as Icicle Flats

People who wanted gold, timber, and furs soon settled in the town, and by 1890, Icicle Flats was born. The area exploded with the arrival of the rail line near the turn of the century.

Leavenworth’s transformation into a Bavarian-themed village began in the 1960s as a strategic move to boost tourism. The town faced economic decline after the Great Northern Railway re-routed its tracks. To revitalize the area, community leaders decided to remodel the town center to resemble a German Bavarian village, complete with alpine architecture and themed festivals.

This initiative proved successful, turning Leavenworth into a popular tourist destination known for its unique charm and scenic beauty.

Mammoth Lakes, California and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee were ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the U.S.

Split, Croatia and Canmore, Canada were the top two cities for “sleep” in the world.

For more information on sleep getaways, visit the KAYAK website.

