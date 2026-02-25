Surveillance video shows 3 gunmen open fire on Tacoma home; woman hit while she slept

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are searching for the suspects caught on surveillance video who opened fire on a home, striking a 21-year-old woman while she slept.

Stephen Taylor, who has lived in the home for 40 years, woke up to the chaos early Tuesday morning.

“You could hear breaking glass. And then I heard my daughter screaming,” Taylor said. “I ran upstairs, saw my daughter coming out of her room, bleeding, they had hit an artery in her ankle.”

Officers say they arrived at the home around 4:40 a.m. and found nearly 60 bullets.

Taylor says three of those bullets struck his daughter.

“She walked out into the hallway and kind of collapsed,” Taylor said. “Her sister started applying pressure to all the wounds.”

The young woman was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

“There’s holes in the window and the frame. And so much damage went all the way through the house, through like four different walls, all the way to the back,” he explained.

The three suspects took off before police arrived.

Taylor says he still can’t make sense of why his family was targeted.

“I had a lot of questions in the back of my mind, like ‘what is going on? Who would do this?’ Because it doesn’t seem real.”

But despite everything, he remains hopeful justice will come.

“Hate’s not gonna win over love. They can’t take away the love of a parent for their kids. So you guys aren’t gonna win. Hopefully, justice will come out, too.”

Taylor calls his daughter’s survival nothing short of miraculous.

“My mom passed away in that room. Her spirit was there to protect her. It was like divine intervention.”

The family’s focus now is on their daughter’s recovery.

If you’d like to help, a GoFundMe has been set up to help.

The suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Tacoma police at

