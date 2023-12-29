Supervisor’s stabbing at Everett arena may have stemmed from squabble over schedule

EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County prosecutors say a man stabbed his boss in Everett earlier this month because he was unhappy with his work schedule.

According to court documents, on Dec. 2, 64-year-old Oleg Byesyedin attacked his supervisor at Angel of the Winds Arena after his boss refused to give him more work hours.

A probable cause affidavit said the arena’s surveillance system showed that “Byesyedin pulled out a long knife, approached (the victim) from behind, reached around (the victim) from his right side, and stabbed (the victim) in the stomach.”

The supervisor told authorities that at first, he thought he had just been punched, but when Byesyedin moved his hand away, he saw a knife in Byesyedin’s hand and realized he had been stabbed.

The victim also said he believed the suspect brought the nine-and-a-half inch knife to work with him from home specifically to attack him.

According to the supervisor, his wounds required surgery because his liver and large and small intestines were damaged in the stabbing. He also said he had a cut on his hand that caused lingering numbness.

Byesyedin was charged last week with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

