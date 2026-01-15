‘Super Greens’ dietary supplement recalled after 45 infected with salmonella

A dietary supplement is being recalled in 21 states after 45 people were infected with Salmonella. 12 of those people ended up in the hospital. At least one person from Washington fell ill.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Superfoods Company is recalling its original and wild berry Live it Up-brand Super Greens powder.

The recalled products have expiration dates of August 2026 to January 2028.

Live it Up-brand Super Greens dietary supplement powder is primarily sold online at the Live it Up company website and other online sites, including Amazon, eBay, and Walmart.

If you have the product, the FDA says you should throw it away or return it.

The first person to fall ill reported it on August 22, 2025. The most recent case was reported on December 30, 2025.

Cases have been reported in the following states:

Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

Iowa

Illinois

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Utah

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

