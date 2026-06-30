Sunshine is just around the corner; here’s your Fourth of July Forecast!

It’s cloudy, cool, and honestly a little gloomy right now with very little sun… but hang in there — it’s shaping up to be just about perfect by the Fourth of July.

After some Saturday rain, we’re stuck in this cool, mostly cloudy stretch for the next few days. We’ll squeeze out a few sunbreaks this afternoon and Wednesday afternoon, but overall, it’s still going to feel below average.

Highs will run about five to ten degrees cooler than normal, mainly in the 60s. If you’re heading to the World Cup match in Seattle on Wednesday — Belgium vs. Senegal — it should stay mostly dry, just a little cool.

The real warmup doesn’t kick in until Friday, when temperatures start nudging back toward 70 degrees around Seattle.

Meanwhile, it’s a completely different story across the eastern U.S., where a brutal heat wave is building. With the humidity, it’ll feel more like 105 to 110 degrees — or even hotter — from Wednesday through Friday, and in some areas that dangerous heat sticks around through the Fourth of July.

Back here at home, the system keeping us cool — that trough of low pressure — finally starts to break down. Weak high pressure builds just in time for the holiday weekend.

And that’s when things really turn around.

By the Fourth of July and into Sunday, we’re looking at highs in the 70s to near 80, more sunshine, and a much more classic summer feel. Even better, that warmer stretch should carry into next week.

One thing to keep in mind as we dry out and warm up: fire danger will be on the rise across the region.

A few quick tips to stay safe, especially if you’re going to do your own fireworks:

Skip fireworks in dry grass or brushy areas — sparks can travel fast

Keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby if you’re grilling or using fireworks

Fully soak and dispose of fireworks debris — don’t leave anything smoldering

Avoid parking hot cars over dry grass

And always check for local burn bans before lighting anything

We’re not looking at extreme heat here, but it won’t take much for fires to start spreading in these drier conditions — so just use a little extra caution as we head into the holiday.

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