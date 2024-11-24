Sunshine and Generosity: Tacoma police hand out 450 turkeys to families in need

TACOMA, Wash. — After a storm brought heavy rain and strong winds to Puget Sound, rays of sunshine finally broke through the clouds on Saturday, a perfect day for a giveaway.

On Saturday morning, the Tacoma Police Department handed out 450 turkeys and sides to the families in need in their community.

In total 950 families have been served in the past week.

On Monday, Nov. 25, the community has one more opportunity to get a turkey before all supplies run out.

The giveaway will be held at the People’s Community Center on 1602 Martin Luther King Jr. Way at 6 p.m.

Tacoma police recommend that you arrive early as supplies are limited.

