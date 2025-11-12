Sun unleashes strongest solar flare of 2025. Could you see the Northern Lights?

The sun erupted this morning, unleashing a major solar flare.

It’s the strongest of 2025, according to Space.com.

It unleashed a stream of charged particles that is likely to produce Northern Lights tonight through Wednesday night.

Three solar flares with charged particles directed at the Earth are likely to produce Northern Lights displays tonight through Wednesday night.

The third in this sequence has a potential to be the strongest since the extreme event of May 2024, though there is some potential to see auroral activity in Western Washington skies with the first of these eruptions arriving Tuesday evening.

There will be a “squeeze play” of sorts with clouds moving into Western Washington as the skies have the potential to light up Tuesday evening — mainly after 6-7 p.m.

The best chances to see a glow will be away from city lights and on the northern horizon. However, unlike weather forecasting, forecasting “space weather” like Northern Lights holds a much greater uncertainty to it. Conditions could change very quickly and any “show” could quickly ramp up, or just as quickly disappear.

The strongest of the coronal mass ejections — the charged particles — will still likely arrive during the daylight morning hours of Wednesday, Pacific time, and thus we wouldn’t be able to see it. And, our skies will be cloud-filled.

Same conditions will exist on Wednesday night.

But these few hours Tuesday evening before skies cloud up could be our only chance to catch the glow from Northern Lights, but remember that being in or near cities will make viewing much more difficult because of light pollution. A better option if you cannot see a glow with the naked eye will be a longer exposure on a camera or phone camera.

If you catch the Northern Lights, we’d love to see it! Send your photos to newstips@kiro7.com.

©2025 Cox Media Group