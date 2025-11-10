Summit at Snoqualmie is changing its parking policy

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — The price to park at The Summit at Snoqualmie will be considerably lower this winter.

Paid parking will be required only on weekends and holidays. Additionally, carpool discounts will be available, and the Summit will transition to flat fees for daily visitors. Summit at Snoqualmie passholders (lift access & Nordic) will continue to get free parking throughout the season.

The new parking plan will go into effect starting November 29.

The move comes one year after the Summit increased daily parking rates to $55 for visitors who were not ski area customers. That’s one of the highest daily parking rates in the U.S.

At the time, resort leadership said they wanted to take a more active approach to managing parking because of the flood of backcountry travelers and general winter recreation visitors they were seeing. The goal was to ensure there was parking for those hitting the slopes.

“We learned a lot last winter,” a news release from the Summit states, “and are making some changes to our parking program for this season.”

Parking permits are required 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates during the 2025-26 season:

Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 29 through closing day

Dec. 26, 2025 through Jan. 2, 2026

Jan. 19, 2026 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)

Feb. 16, 2026 (Presidents Day)

Parking in all Summit West, Central, & East parking lots will be $15 per vehicle. Carpools of three or more people can park free in select Summit lots as space allows.

Parking in all Alpental lots will be $25 per vehicle. Carpools of three or more people can park for free at Alpental as space allows.

Carpool discounts will be in designated lots only and will be first-come, first-served until the designated lot fills or 10 a.m. Whichever comes first.

©2025 Cox Media Group