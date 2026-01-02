Summit East at Snoqualmie opens this weekend

Summit East at Snoqualmie is opening this Sunday, January 4.

“We’re fired up to get East back online,” staff shared online.

Lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Nordic opens the same day with matching hours.

Crossover trails to and from East will remain closed until there is more snowfall.

“Friendly reminder that there’s no uphill travel at Summit East on weekends and holiday periods,” staff said.

The tubing park officially opened on Thursday with four lanes. Staff plan to build more lanes and increase inventory as snow depth allows. For more information about tickets, click here.

Snoqualmie kicked off the 2025-2026 season on December 23, opening Summit West after a storm brought 22 inches of snow to the mountains.

Summit West’s hours are currently 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To purchase a lift ticket, click here.

