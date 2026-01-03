Summit East, Nordic to open Sunday at Snoqualmie

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Summit East at Snoqualmie will open on Sunday, with lifts operating from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday each weekend.

“We’re fired up to get East back online with lifts running,” The Summit at Snoqualmie stated.

Nordic will also open the same day with matching hours.

Crossover trails to and from Summit East will remain closed until the mountain gets more snowfall.

“Friendly reminder that there’s no uphill travel at Summit East on weekends and holiday periods,” The Summit at Snoqualmie stated.

4 lanes of tubing park opened Thursday

On Thursday, four lanes of the tubing park officially opened for the season, with staff planning to build more lanes and increase ticket inventory as more snowfall comes in.

“We’ve been farming and making snow, and now have enough stacked up to build four tubing lanes just in time for the end of the holidays,” The Summit at Snoqualmie stated.

Snoqualmie opened up Summit West for the season on Dec. 23 after a storm brought in 22 inches of snow to the mountains. Hours for Summit West are currently from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lift tickets are available for purchase here.

