Summer’s last big weekend is here and there are many events in the Seattle area

It’s a long holiday weekend, and summer is winding down, but don’t worry, there are still plenty of events in the Seattle area this weekend!

You’ll find me enjoying all the video game fun at PAX West this weekend. The annual video game convention has taken over downtown and will run through the weekend with panels, guest speakers, and, of course, plenty of video games. In the spirit of the fun, there are a lot of opportunities to see video game music live, including the music of the very popular Stardew Valley at Benaroya Hall. If you have a video game fan in the family, this is the weekend for them.

The Washington State Fair has returned, and that means you can visit Puyallup and enjoy all the other fair fun, including rides, games, and, of course, all the fair food. There’s also all the live music and the rodeos, exhibits to see and learn about animals, and so much more. Don’t miss out on their 125-year celebration as the Fair runs for the next 20 days.

According to Events12.com, you will have plenty of chances to enjoy and walk through fields of sunflowers at numerous local farms, including Schilter Family Farm in Nisqually, the Rutledge Family Farm in Olympia, Bob’s Corn and Pumpkin Farm in Snohomish, and plenty more. We are pretty lucky how many big fields of flowers we have in our state, so don’t miss out on enjoying the beauty and other activities the farms offer as part of the experience.

Everyone has had or walked by a blackberry bush this summer. It’s impossible not to see the little berries taking over someone’s yard or side street. In Bremerton, it’s all about fruit as it is time for the Bremerton Blackberry Festival. This three-day event celebrates all things blackberry, including the waterfront bash that will be serving up all your favorites like pies, donuts, and jams, plus all the other vendors showing off their berry-themed merch and other handmade items. There will also be crafts for the kids. The Blackberry Festival runs through the weekend right by the ferry terminal.

More events in the Seattle area

Bumbershoot will be taking over the Seattle Center this weekend. Tickets are still available for the multi-day music festival. If I were there, I’d be pretty pumped to see Weezer or Car Seat Headrest, but the schedule is absolutely loaded with music, and the weather should be perfect to be outside enjoying the music.

Down in Tacoma, there will be over 1,000 vintage cars and more on display at the LeMay Annual Car Show. Take a trip down memory lane and see the innovation of automobiles during each generation while soaking up the sun, vendors, and food trucks. There will also be lots of vintage memorabilia to check out as well. The show is open to the public and free to attend, and runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The University of Washington Huskies are back in action on the football field as they open the season against the Colorado State Rams on Saturday at 8 p.m. under the lights.

We got a huge soccer weekend with the Sounders taking on Messi and Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup final on Sunday at Lumen Field at 5 p.m. The Seattle Reign is also in town with a home match tonight at 7 p.m. against the San Diego Wave FC.

How are you celebrating Labor Day weekend? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

