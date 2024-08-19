Suicide rates increase among young Asian Americans, with some groups at higher risk

Suicide rates among young Asian Americans have increased sharply in recent years, with significant variations observed between different ethnic subgroups, according to a new study published today in JAMA Pediatrics by researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

The study, led by Dr. Anthony L. Bui, an acting assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington, analyzed data from 2018 to 2021 on suicide rates among Asian American youths aged 15 to 24.

The findings reveal that while overall suicide rates for Asian American youth remain lower than those for non-Asian Americans, there are stark differences within the various Asian subpopulations.

Dr. Bui emphasized the importance of disaggregating data when examining suicide rates within the Asian American community.

“When we lump all Asian Americans into one category, we risk overlooking significant disparities,” Bui said.

He added that targeted mental health interventions that consider cultural, linguistic, and community-specific factors are necessary to address the higher risks faced by certain groups.

The study found that among Asian American youth aged 15 to 19, the overall suicide rate was 9.17 deaths per 100,000, compared to 10.77 among non-Asian American youth.

However, rates varied widely among different ethnic groups, with the lowest rate observed among Indian youth (6.91 per 100,000) and the highest among Vietnamese youth (10.57) and those categorized as “all other” (13.37).

The “all other” category included ethnic groups such as Bangladeshis, Cambodians, and Hmong, for which individual statistical analysis was not possible due to their smaller population sizes.

For young adults aged 20 to 24, the overall suicide rate for Asian Americans was 14.18 per 100,000, lower than the 18.32 rate among non-Asian Americans. Within this group, the suicide rate was lowest among Chinese young adults (9.24) and highest among Vietnamese (17.66) and those in the “all other” category (16.79).

Dr. Bui, who also serves as an investigator at Seattle Children’s Research Institute, stressed the need for mental health programs that specifically address the needs of higher-risk groups within the Asian American community.

“By disaggregating these data, we gain a better understanding of what’s happening in these communities and which interventions could really help,” Bui said.

The study highlights the importance of targeted approaches to mental health that recognize the diversity within the Asian American population and aim to provide culturally and linguistically appropriate resources.

