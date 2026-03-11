Sub Pop Records leaving Denny Triangle for Seattle’s waterfront

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The age-old independent record label Sub Pop Records, based in Seattle, will relocate from its Denny Triangle store to Seattle’s waterfront on April 1.

Sub Pop announced it will move to a 2,688-square-foot store inside the nearly 115-year-old Maritime Building at 908 Alaskan Way for its new Sub Pop Waterfront location.

A sign was posted in the window of the label’s former Amazon re:Invent tower space, a building on Amazon’s campus that houses 5,000 employees, indicating it was “closing up shop” and heading South.

The record label closed its store inside Amazon’s re:Invent tower on March 8 after five years in the space, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Sub Pop joins several new tenants at Seattle’s waterfront

The label’s first retail space opened inside the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in 2014, but the store shuttered in December. Sub Pop currently operates within KEXP’s cafe space at the Seattle Center. Sub Pop’s corporate offices remain in Belltown.

The retail store shuffle began due to the closure of its airport location, which required an expensive renovation to secure a new lease.

At Seattle’s waterfront, Sub Pop will join several other tenants who recently found a home in the Maritime Building, including Super Chix, Aroom Coffee, and Stórica Studio.

Sub Pop Records was founded by Jonathan Poneman and Bruce Pavitt in 1988, and since then, the label has blossomed into a Seattle staple in the music industry.

Early on, Sub Pop signed national icons Nirvana and Soundgarden, with both bands eventually embodying Seattle’s grunge movement and taking the world by storm.

Since then, Sub Pop has added countless acts to its roster and continues to represent a diverse collection of talent, including Washed Out, Beach House, Fleet Foxes, Shabazz Palaces, and Suki Waterhouse.

