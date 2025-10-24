‘Stupid Motorist Law’ proposed to hold drivers accountable for Washington bridge strikes

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Less than 48 hours after Washington’s third bridge strike in two months, King County Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn is pushing the “Stupid Motorist Law” to hold drivers who damage bridges accountable.

In a letter on Thursday morning, Dunn urged stronger actions to prevent bridge strikes throughout the region, citing a troubling pattern of oversized trucks damaging Washington’s transportation infrastructure, King County announced.

“I believe this problem is getting worse, not better,” Dunn said. “These incidents impose heavy costs, not just due to repairs, but also in lost time, risks to public safety, disrupted freight movement, and significant economic harms.”

Dunn thanked the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Secretary Julie Meredith and Governor Bob Ferguson for their prompt responses to the recent bridge strikes, claiming that “effective leadership and lightning-quick responses” helped reopen the White River Bridge weeks ahead of schedule.

The full “Stupid Motorist Law” requests WSDOT to conduct comprehensive reviews of the root causes leading to the recent bridge and overpass strikes.

Additionally, Dunn asked for continued support for Governor Ferguson in his ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure protections, which include improved signage and detection systems.

The third request calls for state leaders to explore stronger accountability measures for negligent drivers, including the adoption of laws that would impose steeper fines or penalties for oversized vehicle violations and repeat offenders, which holds commercial drivers more responsible for damaging public infrastructure.

Dunn encouraged Governor Ferguson to keep the various bridge strikes and necessary infrastructure investments in mind throughout the state’s upcoming budget negotiations.

At the end of the letter, Dunn reaffirmed his dedication to improving the safety and reliability of Washington’s transportation network through his work with WSDOT and Governor Ferguson.

