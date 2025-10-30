‘Stupid Motorist Law’ proposed by King County Councilmember

King County Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn is advocating for a ‘Stupid Motorist Law’ in response to recent costly bridge strikes in Washington State.

The proposed law aims to hold drivers accountable for damages they cause to public structures, such as bridges and overpasses, by imposing strict liability.

“It will make people think twice before they turn the keys to the ignition of a vehicle that’s 15 or 16 feet tall,” Dunn said.

In the past two months, three major bridge strikes have occurred in Washington State, resulting in millions of dollars in damage.

In August, a truck hit the White River Bridge on S-R 410, causing $4.5 million in repairs. The bridge has since reopened.

Last month, another truck struck a girder under the S-R 167 Bridge, leading to an estimated $2.5 million in damages.

Earlier this month, a truck with an oversized load hit the Bullfrog Road Overpass near Cle Elum, necessitating its demolition and resulting in $8 million in damages.

Governor Ferguson issued emergency proclamations for these incidents, allowing the state to seek federal reimbursement for repair costs.

According to WSDOT, any funding received would be used for repairs not covered by the third party’s insurance. Dunn emphasized the need for accountability, stating, “What we don’t want is ‘well I’m insured, it doesn’t matter to me if I clip something, well that’s the insurance company’s problem.’”

Dunn’s proposal also targets companies employing drivers without proper commercial licenses, suggesting additional liability for such corporations.

The proposed ‘Stupid Motorist Law’ seeks to change liability laws statewide, ensuring drivers are held responsible for damages to public infrastructure, potentially reducing future incidents and repair costs.

