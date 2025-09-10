Local

Stuck semi-truck blocks I-5 ramps in downtown Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
A semi-truck stuck on the Spring Street to southbound I-5 ramp in downtown Seattle blocked traffic during Wednesday’s morning commute.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the southbound I-5 ramp to James Street and the southbound I-5 on-ramp from Spring Street were closed as crews worked to remove the disabled semi.

Drivers were told to expect delays and seek alternate routes downtown.

“Restrictive signs have a purpose!” wrote Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

By 7:20 a.m., the collision had cleared, and the ramp was reopened.

