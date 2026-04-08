String of overnight burglaries reported in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — The Lacey Police Department (LPD) says they have received calls about a series of burglaries near College Street and 45th Avenue.

Residents have reported the vehicle prowls and break-ins happening overnight, LPD posted on Facebook.

To better protect your belongings, police say to keep your windows and doors locked between your home and your car, don’t leave valuables visible, park in a well-lit area, and use security cameras.

If you live in the area and see suspicious activity, Lacy police ask you to call (360) 704-2740.

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