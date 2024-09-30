Striking Boeing machinists could lose employee health care benefits tomorrow

SEATTLE, Wash. — Boeing factory workers in Puget Sound have been on strike for 18 days after rejecting a tentative contract offer from the company.

And now—they are at risk of losing their company-paid health benefits.

According to the company’s website, union members who return to work during the strike on or after October 1, active health and insurance coverage will be reinstated.

Boeing said employees who lose coverage can continue benefits at their own expense through COBRA. Workers will receive a COBRA notice within 14 days of their loss of coverage.

On Friday, union leaders announced that contract talks “broke off” with the company after their latest bargaining session.

In an update posted on social media, a regional district of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said that Boeing “would not engage substantively” on key issues important to members — such as higher pay — and refused to budge on restoring a defined-benefit pension that was dissolved about a decade ago.

IAM District 751 says that no further negotiation dates have been scheduled following Friday’s session with mediators.

However, the union says it remains “open to talks with the company, either direct or mediated.”

One week ago, Boeing issued what it is calling its “best and final” offer. The deal included pay raises of 30% over a four-year period, which is up 5% from the deal that union members rejected when they voted to strike.

The union’s original demand was for 40% over three years.

