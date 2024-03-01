Stretch of SR 99 in Seattle to close for 5 hours Sunday for running event

SEATTLE — A stretch of northbound State Route 99 will close in Seattle Sunday morning for a running event.

The northbound lanes will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Mar. 3 for the Hot Chocolate Run.

The closures will be between Republican Avenue West and Halladay Street.

The left lane of southbound SR 99 also will close at the same time.

Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays.

View the race route at this map.

The 5k race leaves from Seattle Center at 7 a.m. followed by the 10k and 15k at 7:55 a.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group