Street closures for event at Seattle City Hall will impact evening commute

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Seattle City Hall ahead of upcoming city council elections
Seattle City Council Seattle City Hall. (Source: Seattle City Council, Flickr)
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says a portion of 4th Avenue will be closed Tuesday evening for a First Amendment event and demonstration at City Hall.

The closure is between James Street and Cherry Street.

Drivers will need to use alternate routes on 1st, 2nd, 5th, and 6th Avenues.

No word on how long the closures will last, but it’s likely to have an impact on the evening commute through downtown Seattle.

King County Metro says the following bus routes will also be rerouted: 3, 4, 101, 102, 111, 150, 212, ST 545, ST 550, and ST 554.

