Street closures for event at Seattle City Hall will impact evening commute

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says a portion of 4th Avenue will be closed Tuesday evening for a First Amendment event and demonstration at City Hall.

The closure is between James Street and Cherry Street.

Drivers will need to use alternate routes on 1st, 2nd, 5th, and 6th Avenues.

No word on how long the closures will last, but it’s likely to have an impact on the evening commute through downtown Seattle.

King County Metro says the following bus routes will also be rerouted: 3, 4, 101, 102, 111, 150, 212, ST 545, ST 550, and ST 554.

