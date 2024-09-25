Street to be renamed ‘Sue Bird Court’ to honor basketball legend

SEATTLE — Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird will soon have her own street in Seattle.

On Tuesday, the Seattle City Council voted unanimously to honor the basketball legend by changing the name of a segment of Second Avenue North — next to Climate Pledge Arena — to Sue Bird Court.

“Sue has left an enduring legacy of excellence in our city, both on and off the court. From leading our Seattle Storm to four league titles to being an outspoken advocate on a number of critical social issues. We’re very lucky Seattle can claim her as one of our own,” said Councilmember Rob Saka (District 1).

Bird was the number one draft pick in 2002 and spent the entirety of her career — 19 seasons — with the Seattle Storm.

Bird led her college team to two NCAA titles, four WNBA championships, won five Olympic gold medals, and five EuroLeague titles.

She was only the second player in the franchise’s history to have her jersey retired.

Bird’s final game of her career was Game Four of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Climate Pledge Arena on Sept. 6, 2022.

The Storm lost to the Las Vegas Aces 97-92.

©2024 Cox Media Group