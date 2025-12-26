Strangulation suspect arrested with help of K-9 after months-long manhunt

TUMWATER, Wash. — A “high lethality” domestic violence suspect was arrested with the help of a Thurston County K-9 after a two-month-long manhunt, deputies say.

According to Sheriff Sanders with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), deputies were dispatched to assist Tumwater PD with a domestic violence assault within the city in late October.

Investigating deputies reportedly learned that an ex-spouse broke into the victim’s house in violation of a no-contact order and assaulted the victim, who tried to lock herself in a bathroom.

Deputies say the suspect told the victim, “someone is going to die tonight,” before strangling the victim and running away.

Despite searching extensively, deputies couldn’t find the suspect.

Since then, TCSO has been trying to track down the suspect, with K9 Asher and his handler patrolling near the victim’s house and areas the suspect was known to frequent.

Then, on Christmas Day, K9 Asher and his handler finally found their suspect in Tumwater.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the TCSO jail for first-degree burglary with a domestic violence (DV) designation, assault in violation of a no-contact order, second-degree assault DV - strangulation, and additional outstanding DV warrants.

Sheriff Sanders praised K-9 Asher and his handler for their “relentless” work on this case.

©2025 Cox Media Group