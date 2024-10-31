Story of grief: How a family is coping with the loss of a child in the SR 18 crash

WEST SEATTLE, Wash. — A local family is sharing their story of grief, after losing their one-year-old son, Altyn.

Carmen Pauza was driving on SR-18 last Monday when another driver crossed over the median and hit her car head-on. Altyn was in his car seat at the time of the crash.

“My baby had so much to live for. In an instant, he was gone. He was gone,” says Pauza.

Parents, Pauza and Altyn Stevens say their son brought joy since the day he was born. Baby Altyn, just 21 months old, was known for his infectious smile and curly hair.

“He was always happy,” says Stevens.

“He meant the world to everyone,” says Pauza.

The family is struggling with their new reality, says his aunt, Andrea Al-Sudani. “Now we have to figure out what life is without him. We don’t get to watch him grow up; hit milestones. He didn’t even get to have a second birthday.”

Prosecutors say a 19-year-old driver caused the deadly crash. Alexis Lozano is accused of driving over 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash. Detectives on the scene alleged that he showed signs of impairment from drug use following the crash. Lozano is now facing vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges.

“We’re never ever going to be able to change what happened. I just want people to know that you can’t do this,” says Al-Sudani. “You can’t drink and drive. You can’t smoke pot and drive.”

The family tells KIRO 7 they decided to share their story of grief as a way to urge people to drive safely. This tragedy, a reminder of how one person’s actions can create unnecessary hurt, says Pauza. “There was not enough caution with that driver, and he changed our lives forever.”

A GoFundMe was created to support the family after this incident. To donate, click here: Carmen and Altyn After the Tragic Loss of Their Son

